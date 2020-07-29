At 60 pounds, Joe Joe is a big boy with a sweet personality. His coat has a mixture of red, fawn and white markings. He can “sit” and “shake” but has not been neutered. He has lots of energy and has been been waiting for his forever home for five months.
Call ahead 931-484-8525 or email animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov to make an appointment at the Cumberland County Animal Shelter to see Joe Joe, or for more about him and other adoptable pets. The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
