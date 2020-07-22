Ebony is a jet-black female 7-year-old cat with beautiful green eyes.
She is well out of her kitten stage, and though a little shy, she is a sweet girl who loves to explore.
She is spayed and ready to go home with a new family.
Contact the Cumberland County Animal Shelter at 931-484-8525 or email animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov to make an appointment to see Ebony, or for more about her and other adoptable pets. The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
