Drew Binkley’s daily grind is … well ... his daily grind.
The Fairfield Glade resident sits patiently at a booth at the Village Green Mall and serves his freshly roasted coffee to anyone who happens by and wants to buy a cup.
There isn’t much foot traffic at the mall most days he is there — Mondays-Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-noon — especially as the number of visitors to the Glade decreases at this time of year.
But he considers it a start for his fledgling coffee business.
Binkley, 27, said he has been roasting coffee for three years for family, friends and himself and decided to try to make a business of it.
He said the nearest coffee roaster is in Cookeville, so he saw an opportunity in Fairfield Glade.
“I’ve always wanted to run my own business,” Binkley said in an interview with the Sun. He began selling his coffee a couple of months ago when he set up shop at the mall.
While business at his stand has been slow, Binkley has some reason for encouragement. He said his repeat customers have been increasing, and Community Table restaurant at the mall took on his coffee in October.
Samantha Bond, who owns the restaurant with partner Neil Archibald, said they like to buy their products locally, such as from area farms. And running a young business themselves, they understand the perseverance it takes for Binkley to get established.
“It hits to heart because we’re small; we’re trying to make it,” Bond said, “and so we want to help others who have the same dream of just doing their own thing.
“It works out great for us, and it works out great for him.”
Binkley would like to get his coffee into more restaurants and other establishments in Fairfield Glade and perhaps expand to Crossville.
“There’s definitely plenty of opportunities here and in Crossville,” he said.
Binkley makes light, medium and dark roasts from organic beans that he orders online through an importer from growers in South America, Central America and Africa. The beans are in their natural color of green when they arrive. He roasts them and bags the coffee.
As Binkley is just getting started in his business, he doesn’t have the financial resources yet to invest in a coffee-roasting machine, which he said can run $20,000-$40,000. So he learned online how to roast beans on a much smaller scale by modifying a bread machine that costs about $70. He has three of them.
The name of his coffee — East Town — has no significance other than the business is in East Tennessee and east of Crossville. He also notes that Fairfield Glade is small enough to be a town.
Binkley moved to the Glade from Nashville about six months ago to live with his grandfather. He knows there aren’t many people of his age here. That doesn’t bother him.
“I don’t care. I like it here,” he said.
