Golfers can expect Fairfield Glade courses to get busier than they already are when a golf performance center is built at the Druid Hills complex.
That is a likely scenario presented during a community meeting the Druid Hills steering committee gave June 9 at The Center to update residents on planning for the new golf complex.
Activities offered at the performance center, such as sales of golf clubs from myriad companies, fittings and lessons, could attract more golf visitors to the Glade in addition to a current trend of increased visitors on golf packages.
“If you’re trying to get some golf in, yes, it’s going to get more crowded because we are a very popular place,” said Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors member Greg Jones, who heads the steering committee.
He was responding to a question from a member of the audience who asked how difficult it would be for residents to make tee times as more golfers are attracted to the Glade.
Jones said the number of golf rounds played is increasing even without the golf performance center. He said the courses last year set records for golf rounds.
He also said the latest figures show that the number of rounds exceeded 22,000 for one month for the first time since May 2012, with most of them played by community club preferred members and visitors on golf packages.
Jones, himself a golfer, noted that FGCC preferred members can book a tee time two weeks in advance. With the number of rounds increasing, he said he probably will have to make his golfing plans a week earlier than he does now.
While a performance center would be new to Fairfield Glade, such operations are becoming more common elsewhere, according to Mike Johnson, chairman of the steering committee’s golf subcommittee.
“We’re in fact catching up to what other golf courses are doing around the country,” he told the audience of 150 people.
Adam Forgey, in the position of manager of player development that was started last year, said soaring sales of golf clubs, lessons and fittings in the Glade illustrate justification for the performance center.
He said golf sales over the past 10 years averaged $76,000. They increased to $244,000 last year. Last year through May 17, sales were $69,000. They hit $94,000 through the same date this year.
“There’s a lot of profit involved in that,” he said.
In addition, he said revenue from lessons and club fittings “has almost doubled, tripled” during that same period.
Forgey said he gave 300-400 golf lessons in his first year without taking away any from other FGCC golf instructors.
“They’re actually just as busy as they’ve ever been,” he said.
Golfers also could be drawn to the performance center because of Fairfield Glade’s location between Knoxville and Nashville, Forgey said.
Planners presented drawings that show two bays overlooking the driving range. The bays would be used for lessons and club fittings, for many companies to demonstrate their equipment and for golfers to hit balls on cold or rainy days or use a golf course simulator.
Johnson said there is room for an additional bay if needed later.
There are plans for a covered porch, also overlooking the driving range.
The performance center would be large enough to include space for Golf Central tee times workers, a workshop, an office for the golf professional, a lobby and bathrooms, including access from outside.
“If there is one thing that we heard through all of the research and all of the courses we talked to, they said they built their facilities too small,” Johnson said. “So we’ll try and incorporate that and give plenty of room.”
Another indication that the courses are getting busier is the number of golf package reservations made so far for this year. Steering committee member Steve Belew said 5,000 golfers are expected to visit the Glade on packages monthly from April through October, an increase of 1,500 per month over last year.
Jones said next steps for the Druid Hills project include submitting to the board this month a request for a purchase order for the construction of the redesigned driving range and a 35,000-square-foot putting course. There also will be a smaller practice green.
He said the driving range and putting course must be built before the performance center because of how they are designed and for logistics of getting construction equipment in and out of the complex.
A woman in the audience asked for an update on the board’s efforts to acquire land that Fairfield Glade developer Tom Anderson owns on part of the complex. Jones said the board is waiting for the land survey to be completed.
He said no construction will begin before an agreement transferring the land to FGCC is obtained even though the steering committee is proceeding with a purchase order request for the driving range work.
“Our promise to you has been that we will not turn one spade of dirt until that land agreement is signed, and we’re not there yet,” Jones said.
Any increase in golfing associated with the new Druid Hills complex would not be seen until 2024 at the earliest when the first of two phases of construction is expected to be completed. No estimated timeline for completion of the entire project has been set.
The current clubhouse, including the closed Legends banquet room and Fireside Lounge, is 40 years old and considered too costly to maintain. It will be demolished and replaced with new buildings.
