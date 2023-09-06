Member input is now being sought for two pending policies that will be before the Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors for approval in September.
The Architectural Control Committee has proposed both policies.
A new storage shed policy outlines procedures for location, specifications and screening of such structures.
The drafted policy maintains that storage sheds must be located within property setbacks, blend in with the surrounding environment, and the location should not interfere with views of forested areas, golf courses and lakes.
The preferred location, the drafted policy states, is behind the residence. Landscaping screening is recommended for those which are visible from the street.
“It is noteworthy that not all lots in Fairfield Glade can accommodate a storage shed,” the drafted policy states. “For example, it is difficult for some lots to conceal a storage shed from a street view. If no viable screening options are possible, an unattached storage shed cannot be approved.”
Storage sheds must match the colors, materials and siding used on the the home and should not exceed a footprint of 120 square feet and 12 linear feet in height. Full glass doors are prohibited, and fencing cannot be used to screen the shed from view.
Storage sheds are prohibited on undeveloped lots.
The second pending policy is a revision of the variance, waiver and appeal policy.
It chiefly cleans up repetitive language and directs members to make a request in writing to the FGCC director of community maintenance to arrange for appeals to be placed on the board meeting agenda. The request must be made a minimum of 15 days prior to the regularly scheduled board meeting.
The existing policy puts that responsibility on the general manager, with the request in writing to be made a minimum of five days prior to the board meeting.
The public may comment on the proposed policies and changes until Sept. 22.
Both drafts are available to view on the membership portion of fairfieldgladeresort.com; go to admin/board of directors/policies and plans under review to see and comment on the proposals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.