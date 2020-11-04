Fairfield Glade Police welcomed a new officer to join their department last week.
Upon completing her 12-week Regional Basic Academy Training at Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Pencka graduated on Oct. 23 and joined FGPD.
“Stephanie will make a great addition to the Fairfield Glade Police Department,” said Police Chief Michael Williams.
Pencka is a U.S. Army veteran who currently serves in the Army Reserves as a sergeant. She also previously worked in the county jail for the Cumberland County sheriff before accepting an offer from FGPD.
Pencka and her husband, John, have two children.
She said she is “excited to start her law enforcement career with Fairfield Glade.”
FGPD looks forward to working with her, protecting and serving the Fairfield Glade community.
