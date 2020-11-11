An 85-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Nov. 5 for treatment of injuries sustained when a vehicle struck her in the parking lot of Fairfield Glade Food City.
The woman was identified by Fairfield Glade Police Department as Frances Fuentes.
Fairfield Glade Police Department responded to Food City at 141 Towne Center Dr. to respond to a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the Food City parking lot at approximately 10:33 a.m.
Upon investigation, officers determined Fuentes was walking in between a parking aisle in the parking lot when Michele L. Alfont, 59, of Julan, CA, was backing from a parking stall and struck Fuentes, causing her to strike the ground.
Fuentes received treatment on the scene from bystanders and was taken to Cumberland Medical Center by EMS.
Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams reminded residents “as the holiday season approaches to be especially mindful of increased vehicular and pedestrian traffic in store parking lots.”
He added, “Also, remember to take a few extra seconds to double-check before backing and while traveling in congested parking lots.”
