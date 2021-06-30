On Monday, June 21, Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams announced that the Fairfield Glade Police Department has been advised by the Tennessee Department of Transportation that the speed limit is now 45 mph on Peavine Rd. has been increased.
The new speed limit, which took effect last week, extends in both directional lanes of Peavine Rd. from Interstate 40 through to Lakeshore Terrace Condominiums.
The speed limit at that point is reduced to 30 mph.
Williams said the Fairfield Glade Police Department will continue to monitor traffic on Peavine Rd. within the boundaries of Fairfield Glade.
Fairfield Glade police will operate most enforcement efforts on a grant provided by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and in cooperation with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Crossville Police Department.
This grant is to ensure motorists are operating their vehicles in a safe manner within the boundaries of the Fairfield Glade community and will focus on speed, distracted driving, impaired driving and seat belt usage.
