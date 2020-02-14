Peavine Care Center is very thankful for the support of their community. They have had tremendous response from so many individuals and from their business friends.
While VEC has supported the center for many years, the staff wishes to thank them for their very generous grants totaling $1,350 in 2019. They also received a $1,000 grant from the Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Utility Project Hometown Help Program. This is so much appreciated by both the Peavine Care Center board and the families they serve. The center can all help many organizations by using VEC’s Customer Share and the Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Project Hometown Help programs. Simply choose to round up your monthly bills to the nearest dollar. Please contact your local billing office for details.
The local Food City store sponsored a Hunger Task Force program which resulted in 3,536 pounds of groceries being donated to Peavine Care Center in December of 2019. This donation from Food City came at a time when the center’s food shelves were looking pretty bare. It was a much-appreciated boost to their resources and the timing couldn’t have been better!
A special thank you to the many individuals who donate their money, time and talents to the Peavine Center each year. Without you, the center would not be able to provide food to those in need. They also want to include the many churches in the area who make Peavine Care Center part of their mission program each year.
