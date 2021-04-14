The Mission Bible Training Center, a live-in drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in Crossville, has awarded the Peavine Care Center food bank their Faithful Service Award in appreciation for the ongoing support the food bank has given the mission.
“We believe in helping wherever we can,” said Peavine Care volunteer Dick Pry, who delivers food from the care center to the Bible Mission Training Center each week.
“At Peavine Care, food inventory is made each Monday to determine the needs for the week. Anything extra is given away to other organizations who can use our assistance. We often share with other food banks, or non-profit nursing homes or, in this case, the Mission Bible Training Center,” Pry said.
“Our mission at Peavine Care is to feed the hungry no matter where they are.”
The Mission Bible Training Center in Crossville is a branch of the larger Mission-Teens Inc., a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program that teaches life skills to recovering addicts based on Christian principles and Scripture.
Nationally, more than 25,000 individuals have attended one of the centers and the program has an 87% success rate for those persons who complete the program.
The Crossville program normally serves between 48-54 clients each year.
