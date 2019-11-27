The Peavine Care Center, a food bank for residents of Cumberland County, distributed turkeys last Wednesday in anticipation of Thanksgiving.
“We gave them out this week instead of next week so that families will have time to defrost them in time for Thanksgiving,” said Beth Jones, a facilitator for the Care Center.
Each week the care center serves more than 50 families with basic food necessities. The mission of Peavine Care Center is to reach out to those in need in Cumberland County by providing basic food, spiritual support and a kind word.
The center, located at 44 Peavine Plaza, Suite 103, in Fairfield Glade, was started in 2009 by the Fairfield Glade Council of Churches in response to the need of county residents who are hungry.
The center is comprised of over 60 active volunteers who take turns sorting and repackaging perishable food, stocking shelves, packing bags, making home deliveries, interviewing and counseling clients, and sharing Christian devotion with those they serve.
The center is open one day each week, Wednesdays, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. New clients are always welcome.
