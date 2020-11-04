Executive Director Bob Diller announced the expansion of the Peavine Care Center Food Bank at 44 N. Peavine Plaza and its “new” doors opened this week.
“We have annexed the suite next door to our current location, enlarging our current facility,” Diller said. “We now have more storage and more workroom space.”
The expansion is designed to better serve current clients and enable the care center to serve more people by enabling the center to store more non-perishable food as well as paper goods and personal hygiene supplies.
“We have been very blessed at Peavine Care” Diller said. “The support that we have received from local church communities and the generosity of private citizen donations has kept us open throughout the pandemic and has enabled us to expand our operations to serve more people.
“We are very grateful.”
The Peavine Care Center food bank first opened in 2009 to combat hunger in the community.
Founded by the Fairfield Glade Council of Churches, the non-profit, all-volunteer organization serves the needs of the poor in Cumberland County.
Food is donated from area grocery stores, food drives and private donations, and purchased from Second Harvest, a subsidiary of Feeding America.
The care center boasts more than 60 volunteers who staff the facility and oversee the collection and distribution of food.
Peavine Care Center also houses Second Harvest’s Backpack Program, which provides area school children with nutritional food to bring home each weekend.
The center distributes food from 10:30 a.m.-noon every Wednesday.
New clients are always welcome.
Call 931-484-4570 or email at peavinecare@gmail.com for information about Peavine Care Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.