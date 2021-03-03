The Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors is eyeing an early payoff of Stonehenge Golf Course.
“The Stonehenge loan has a balloon payment in September 2022,” Bruce Cox, board treasurer, said during the Feb. 25 meeting of the board.
During the board work session on Wednesday, they discussed using cash reserves to pay that off now.
About $1.2 million is owed on the golf course, which the club purchased in 2014 for $3.9 million. Paying the loan off now would save about $70,000 in interest, Cox said. The club would also have to refinance the remaining balance after that balloon payment.
“We truly believe the right thing to do may be to pay that loan off now. If we do that, the only debt we have after that pay off would be this building,” Cox said referring to the Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center.
The building was completed in 2008 with a construction cost of $6.5 million.
Funds would come from the $3.7 million the club had on hand at the start of the fiscal year.
Cox said he will also be discussing increasing the club’s reserve funds from $500,000 to $3 million.
“Typically, in POA operations, we like to have $1 million in reserves. That gets us through the times like now when a lot of our residents are headed to warmer climates. We don’t have the guests or visitors we have at other times. So that $1 million in cash can get us through,” Cox said.
He has proposed using $2.5 million of the beginning funds to increase the reserve funds.
“The good thing about that number, if it’s in operating cash, we can use that for operations or we can use that for capital,” Cox said. “As we start to look at the long-range forecast, that money will be available to support operations or to help us support some of the capital projects we’re going to be doing over the next several years.”
He will present the reserve funds and Stonehenge payoff with the financial advisory committee before the March board meeting for their recommendation. He has invited individuals to contact him at brucecoxfgboard@gmail.com with questions or comments on the proposals.
Weather is delaying current capital improvement projects at the Stonehenge Grill and Fairfield Glade Racquet Center.
“At Stonehenge, we did get the kitchen enclosed. They were able to work inside while the weather was bad outside,” Cox said.
The project has a target completion date of April 1, though Cox is unsure if that date is still feasible.
Once complete, General Manager Bob Weber said the club will focus on the grill for food and beverage operations. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the club’s event and banquet business. They’ve taken steps to reduce overhead costs and the club’s subsidy of the food and beverage department and to increase rental income for events.
“We are encouraging people who are renting the CCC for events to use outside caterers,” Weber said.
The club has vetted three catering companies to ensure they have the proper insurance; however, any caterer can use the facility with proof of proper insurance.
“We believe that will definitely help the rental revenue in the CCC,” Weber said. “In the past, many times people have had no problem with the rental revenue, but they’ve had an issue with our pricing for food. Hopefully the caterers will be able to give them some better pricing and we have more people in the facility so we have more rental income.”
Plans are to offer an Easter meal at Legends at Druid Hill, either in the facility or curbside.
“We may just focus on doing a nice Easter event and opening up Stonehenge after that,” Weber said.
The racquet center renovation project is considerably behind schedule because of the weather and more extensive site preparation than anticipated, Cox said. The footers have been poured and work on the foundation has begun, but he won’t have an estimated completion date until the work is a little further along.
The board approved the following purchase requisitions:
•Chatham Court sewer extension, $8,072, cost includes installation of 470 feet of sewer line by the sewer department
•Robin Hood Park, paving, striping, concrete stops and signage for two parking lots, $48,715, to Rogers Group, Inc., with work to be completed when they pave Snead Rd. as part of the Peavine Rd. project
Weber updated the club on golf operations, which saw 2,100 rounds played so far this year. The average rounds per day is 61, up from 56 in 2020.
“When we’re open, people are getting out and playing,” Weber said. “On Tuesday, I went out to Heatherhurst around 2 p.m. It was a beautiful day, around 63 degrees. And the parking lot was full.”
