We want to thank each of the three candidates for the director-at-large open seat, Hank Henning, Bruce Horn and Karen Sharak, for their participation in the 2022 election process.
This year we elected one director-at-large, Bruce Horn; the interval owner (timeshare) representative, Barb Storer; and the developer (declarant) representative to the board, Misty Galloway.
We look forward to working with our new and returning board members as we face the challenges that lie ahead, and we are confident that we will be able to deliver the results for our Community Club members that they expect and deserve.
On behalf of the entire board, we also want to thank our 2022 Election Committee for all their efforts to ensure we experienced a fair election process and the exceptional level of communications they provided to ensure we had an informed electorate.
Collectively, it is our honor to serve as your board of directors. And personally, it is my honor and a privilege to serve as the president of your board once again.
2023 Financial Preview
As I mentioned last month, we have started the annual process of developing our budget for next year — and it is no secret that next year’s budget process will be more challenging than we have experienced in recent years.
The ongoing supply chain challenges and the record level of inflation continue to drive higher prices on everything we buy.
While we can hope for the best, we have an obligation to plan for the worst.
So as we face the uncertainty of 2023, we will proceed through the budget process with cautious optimism.
To offset the anticipated expense increases in the 2023 budget, we will need to leverage all our revenue streams, rolling over any 2022 revenue surpluses, embedding operating efficiencies and performance targets, and evaluating amenity usage fees to minimize any general assessment increase.
We will continue to pursue our philosophy of “pay to play” that places the responsibility to cover amenity operating expense on those who use the amenities.
It is important to remember that in 2022 there was no general assessment increase.
The economic challenges we will face as we develop the 2023 budget will be significant, yet due to the exceptional financial condition of the Community Club, we remain cautiously optimistic that 2023 will be another very successful year for the Community Club.
Project Updates
We have stressed that the current rate of inflation is significantly affecting the cost of construction. We have re-evaluated all our current and proposed 2022 and 2023 major capital projects to reassess their priorities to keep expenditures within our capital expense budget.
Here are the latest updates on our major capital projects:
Robin Hood Park expansion. We have assessed the initial construction bids for the next phase of the Robin Hood Park expansion project for a pavilion with restrooms, bocce ball courts and hard surface paths. We will defer any work this year, and the timing of our next steps in the process will be scheduled as we develop the budget for 2023.
Heatherhurst Clubhouse renovation. The current cost estimates of the Heatherhurst Clubhouse Renovation have exceeded our project budget, requiring us to defer actual construction until the end of the 2023 golf season.
St. George Marina building. The funding for the St. George Marina Building project has also been re-evaluated, and we are planning to install a new metal roof this year since we did not see a significant increase in the costs for this portion of the project.
We will defer the remainder of this project until the fall of 2023.
Druid Hills project. The Druid Hills Planning Team continues to work on the initial planning process to determine what the next Druid Hills Clubhouse facility should provide for our growing community.
The land use consultant’s report was presented at the annual meeting. If you were unable to attend or watch the streaming of the Annual Meeting and would like to see what was presented, the video is available on our member site.
The next step in the process is for soil samples to be taken so that we will know what lies beneath the topsoil on the property.
In particular, we are interested in knowing how much and what kind of rock might be under the top soil where we are considering construction.
A request for proposal has been sent to and responded by bidders. And, after board approval, a contract with the selected bidder should be finalized by the end of September or early October.
The Food & Beverage subcommittee is in the process of designing the format for the focus groups and their presentation for the town hall meeting that is being planned for October.
The Golf committee is finalizing their requirements for golf-related facilities based on the land-use plan.
These requirements will be presented to the board, the golf leadership team, and the entire community in the October timeframe.
The Golf Committee will also finalize their request for proposal for hiring a golf architect. That RFP, after board approval, should go out to the bidders during the October/November timeframe.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the Druid Hills project can reach out to the Druid Hills Planning Team by sending email messages to the Planning Team at druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc.
Information concerning the Druid Hills Advance Planning Team is also available on the Community Club website.
At the Sept. 22 board of directors meeting, the board approved a purchase requisition for the following:
• Geotechnical and boring analysis and private utilities location, Druid Hills Project — $11,000
That is our September update from Across The Board.
