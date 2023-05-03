Paving is planned for Hickory Ridge in the Fairfield Glade community — about 14 years after the neighborhood was developed.
Cumberland County Road Supervisor Stanley Hall said he had visited the neighborhood that day along with a representative of contractor Rodgers Group and Bill Heidle with the Fairfield Glade Community Club.
Paving is planned for mid-May.
“The roads are really rough,” Hall said during the April 20 meeting of the Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission. “I don’t want you to have to wait no longer.”
Arthur Lindo, a resident of the neighborhood, said the neighborhood includes six roads and about 110 households.
“Thank you,” Lindo told the planning commission.
The base and binder had been installed in 2007, but a final top coat of asphalt was never installed. Despite this, the county accepted the roads onto its official county road list and released the letter of credit intended to ensure completion of roads, waterlines and other infrastructure to the development.
The neighborhood was originally developed by Wyndham Properties but later sold to Fairfield Glade Homes, which will complete the road paving.
Hall said the originally planned top layer of 1 inch of asphalt would be insufficient due to the condition of the base and binder layers.
“We discussed taking some of that out and putting in more binder,” Hall said. But that would take more time, delay the project and potentially lead to additional settling. “Then you’ve pretty much got the same thing again.”
Instead, the contractor will install a thicker layer of asphalt.
“Some of that’s going to be two inches to get up where it needs to be,” Hall said.
Initial estimates for the project are about $150,000, but that cost could increase due to the additional asphalt.
“I think that will be a better fix than tearing all that out,” Hall said.
Paving is also planned on Chestnut Hill, Hall said, though that subdivision will not require additional asphalt.
In other business, the planning commission took the following action:
• Table final plat for the Delk Division on Hwy. 68 pending a representative of the development.
• Approval of the Fuller Lane division with a variance to allow access over two other parcels, with provisions that a permanent easement be recorded for access to the new parcel from the private Fuller Lane roadway, show the length of the easement on the plat and record a statement that the parcel is not served by public water supply.
• Set a public hearing for a request to remove Tanner Road, which connects Hwy. 70 N. to Bud Tanner Road, from the county road list. The hearing will be held at the May 18 meeting of the Cumberland County Regional Planning Commission, which begins at 5 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St.
• Set a public hearing for a request to add Pear Circle to the county road list. The hearing will be held May 18.
• Tabled discussion of financial surety instruments for property developers.
