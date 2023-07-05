Fenil Patel, a Hindu originally from India, spoke at Fairfield Glade Community Church on June 22.
Patel, who now lives in Knoxville, provided colorful and vivid PowerPoint slides as she explained the basics of Hinduism and her own journey as a lifelong Hindu.
Patel views Hinduism as more of a way of life than a religion.
Her favorite deity is Krishna. He is worshiped as the eighth avatar of Vishnu, one of the three principal deities in Hinduism.
Krishna is the god of protection, compassion, tenderness and love, all characteristics that attendees saw displayed in Patel herself as she interacted with the crowd and answered many questions from a group eager to learn about Hinduism.
The congregation of Fairfield Glade Community Church has been learning about Hinduism and other major religions of the world.
In a world that has experienced terrible violence and harmful divisiveness based on pitting religious beliefs against each other, the congregation has discovered and celebrated the many similarities among religions to promote unity in a fragmented humanity.
Fairfield Glade Community Church is at 521 Snead Dr.
