The hanging gourd birdhouse is being occupied again this year by a wren. I wonder if it is the same wren that rented the house in the past years.
She is such fun to watch as she redecorates the nest for a new season of kids. I sit out on the deck and almost feel guilty, as I seem to be interrupting this busy bird as she determines to get her work done.
I am amazed at the knowledge they have and how they cope with people like me getting in their way.
I saw our wren with her mouth full of twigs starting to come to the nest, but I am now sitting near her space. I am a foreign object to her that was not there earlier. She flew from the rail where she usually lands to go to the house. She saw me and detoured up the tree and jumped along the limb until she was above the nest and on the roof of our house. She then approached the nest from a different angle, coming down. Now, how did she figure that out?
I love their song and notice they can sing with something in their beak. I wonder if mother birds ever get tired?
I wish the gourds were transparent so I could see what this busy mother is doing and how many eggs will be in her nest. I know some morning I will walk out to the deck and hear the chirping and see the big mouths of little birds at the gourd.
I welcome this wren, but I hope the mocking bird lost our address. We had our fill of him last year as he constantly pecked at the deck door. I put things on the handles that seemed to be his favorite landing place, I hung ribbons that would blow, but he was determined. When he left for a few days, it was a relief, but then he returned with the same goal, for months.
It is interesting to see the personality of the different species of birds from the brassy blue jay to the humble dove. Birds are a blessing.
