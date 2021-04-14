I tried to remember the first time I ate out in a restaurant as a child. I had to think about it as we did not eat out when I was growing up. We ate out as we traveled on vacation into Canada one year, and I remember it as I had soup before the meal and I was full after eating the soup. The soup was the main course at our home, and to have a meal following was different. I wonder were we poor?
Families’ coming for dinner was not an event I recall. I guess it was enough work to cook for our own families, and we sat down together every evening and ate. We did have fish fries when some of the men went fishing and came with a big catch of perch, which was fun. Family and relatives seemed to be the only ones I recall being company for dinner.
My brother and I enjoyed going to weddings as there were all that food and soda drinks available. I guess that was our eating out. When we married in 1952, my mother, aunts, and friends all cooked the meal, and the reception was a buffet of foods: It was catered … by the family. I wonder were we poor?
Conversations much different then, we discussed how no one could make a butterscotch pie like Mom Steinline or rhubarb crisp like Aunt Helen. There was not a conversation about restaurants as the only one I recall was at Howard Johnsons. Were we poor?
My son-in-law told me when he was young; they had a choice on their birthday to get a present or to go to a restaurant for their gift. Each generation has moved into restaurant dining, and in our adult years, we did entertaining with other families and guests at our table. I enjoyed having dinner gatherings and still prefer them to meeting at a restaurant and trying to carry on conversations amid others.
This past year I think there have been more family dinners at home, and maybe many times the food came from a carry-out restaurant. We were excited to think we could soon gather as a family in our home. The community has found new and favorite eating places. I am thankful for the grocery stores that offer convenient services for their customers of cooked and uncooked foods and delivery and pick up.
Family eating every night together and no cell phones at the table if we were poor … I never knew it.
