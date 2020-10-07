There is a store that uses the label Valu-time on its canned and other items. I am not advertising a product, but I do like the slogan "value time."
This past weekend I valued the time we had with our children who came to visit. We had not seen them for months. Their frequent visits were changed because of the virus. We usually did not worry about coming and visiting and seeing friends, but our world has changed. Perhaps it has caused me to value time even more.
Time is hard to share sometimes. Our lives seem to be in a hurry mode as we go to the drive-through banks, fast foods and pharmacies.
We are given the same amount of hours in a day, and it is our decision that is essential to what we do in those hours. A day may be long and lonely for one, and for another, there doesn't seem to be enough hours. There is an ad on TV that shows you can't put a price tag on time. It shows the price of a ticket to somewhere or vacation, and then there is time with a person with no price tag.
It is priceless!
I valued the hours I spent with my mother when she stayed with us and even recorded some of her stories.
There have been moments in my life I wished I could make time stand still and indulge at the moment just a bit longer.
There are time expressions like: the older I get, the faster time goes by; take time to smell the roses; they had the time of their lives; and there is an appointed time for everything, there is a time for every event under heaven (Ecclesiastes 3).
Value your time, appreciate your family and friends and spend time with the people you love. Save some time for yourself. Can you believe it is the middle of September, summer is gone and October is here?
Time flies.
