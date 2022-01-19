I would like to say I have been gone on a warm vacation in Florida these past several weeks, but that is not the case.
I spent 10 days in the hospital after falling victim to COVID-19.
Oh, some of my dreams were warm and cheerful and quite interesting. I couldn’t imagine 10 days of my life slipping by so fast.
This surprise hospital stay was my first in more than 57 years when my daughter was born.
I can’t complain, but I found many things confusing.
My world became full of wild and vivid dreams, and odd characters.
Some of the flowers I saw were brilliant and gave me a happy feeling.
I didn’t know if it was day or night when I did wake a bit, as I was in a private room and there was no other activity.
As I started getting my mindset on where I was, my daughter brought Jim, my husband, to see me. His smiling face and warm touch were healing.
I was treated with much love and appreciated every carrying hand that touched me to bring me to a day that I could come home.
Words and phrases came in and out of my mind, but there was a special one that never left.
When I arrived, my young housekeeper twirled about the room and said, “Does anyone here need prayer?”
I raised my hand.
I was at peace.
Sitting at home and watching the snow pile up on the deck was so peaceful and cozy; all I can do is thank the Lord for His creation.
