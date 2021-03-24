I send home some dishes and glassware that I have used during the years with the children when they visit. I encourage the children to take their favorite picture hanging on the wall or something that holds a fond memory.
There are still antique dishes and glassware in the china cabinet that I have rarely used. I tell my children to be sure to use it and enjoy it, and if a glass gets broken, it gets broken. I have often saved special items, and I was afraid they would get damaged, so they sat in the cabinet and looked pretty if someone noticed, but were of no use.
My mother and dad traveled many years, and bringing home souvenirs was part of the fun when they came home. I told my mother to bring me usable things, and so began the custom of me getting a china cup and saucer and luncheon plate every year. I used them many, many times and people always commented on the dinnerware. I remember using them for the women at the mission when I had a luncheon at my home, and they said it made them feel special. They are special. I have enjoyed using them but now am dividing them among children.
My grandmother had a drawer full of new nightgowns, never worn when she died. Grandma saved them, so she would look nice when people came to see her if she got sick. Grandma passed away in her 90’s and did not wear her new gowns while in the hospital for a short time.
This past year wardrobes have not seen much use, but lounging wear and comfortable fits were popular. It was not a year for dressing up and going to social functions. I am not sure what will fit next season.
Collector items bring joy to the owner as they view it; either the antique or sports car in the garage or the old milk glass bowl in the china cabinet. My opinion, which doesn’t really matter, is I would rather ride in the car and eat M&M’s out of the bowl.
