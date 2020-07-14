The fuzzy bumblebees weighed down the petal of the purple petunia blossom as it gathered its nectar. They use their long hairy tongues to lap up the liquid.
They are critical agricultural pollinators, and their decline is a concern. Working in the garden causes some fear as the bees buzz around the flowers I am weeding. I don’t like them near me, but I know they are needed.
It amazes me all the activities that go on in the garden that I am unaware of.
The earthworm helps produce healthy, productive soil. The action I don’t see is the earthworm eating bacteria and fungi that grow in the decomposing matter, like a decaying plant. They naturally till and aerate the soil and mix soils for a healthier earth.
The worm tunnels make it easier for plant roots to receive moisture that lasts. The more worms, the healthier the soil. Did we think they were only for fishing? They are the undercover agents in our garden that we don’t appreciate.
I am not fond of bees or worms, but they are in my garden, helping it be more productive. I don’t always like the things I have to do, but they need to be done.
There are also other creatures working in my garden. The squirrels have transplanted many bulbs throughout the years. I have some strange flowers come up some years, and I am sure it must have been a squirrel that does landscaping. It is interesting as I think some of my alien flowers came from a neighbor’s yard. I mean, when a neighbor comments, “ I used to have that in my yard, too.”
I know undercover agents are working in my life. They delay me at times, inconvenience me, or cause disappointments. I realize because of their work, I was protected and reaped a benefit later. I am thankful for the Guardian Angels that watch over us. Sometimes I know I keep my undercover agent very frustrated.
