I heard myself saying, “Get him, get him,” as I watched the football game. Then I laughed. How many years have I been talking to a TV that can’t hear me or answer me back? I have yelled, “Way to go!” as the lady Vols make the important shot, or I have yelled, “Foul! Foul!” at what I saw but the referee didn't. If only he had heard me. I seem to participate in the games even if I can't be heard. It is no wonder my great-grandchild is under the impression I am being heard, or why would I be talking to the TV? I tell the weatherman, “Great,” when he predicts a good forecast. None of my remarks or good advice is heard but they are creeping out of my mouth.
My husband doesn't talk to the TV like I do, but he talks to drivers on the road. I am sure they do not hear. It seems all the bad drivers come out to drive when he is behind the wheel. Drivers get angry when you drive the 35 mile-an-hour speed limit on Peavine. Everyone is in a hurry.
It seems people are talking everywhere. In the grocery store, they are not talking to you, but walk up and down the aisle discussing with someone on their phone what they are doing and where they are going, and their smiles or eye contact are not available. Their mouth is on the phone.
Sitting in a waiting room is interesting as you hear all kinds of things in a one-sided way. It is sort of a game, as you have to guess what the other half of the conversation is about.
Well, I talk to my plants and I talk to our cat and sometimes I talk to myself. I like the comment I saw that said, "If you see me talking to myself, just move along. I am self-employed, and we are having a staff meeting.”
