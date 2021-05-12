The unexpected warning that Cumberland County was in a tornado alert started the day off differently for many people.
I had planned to be with the women at the Mission, but that canceled my plan.
Many morning plans changed, as the nursing facilities had to move their residents to safety and away from windows. This changes all schedules.
I recall when I was working in a nursing facility in Ohio, and a tornado warning came, and the report said it was following the railroad track and coming our way.
We were near the track and immediately moved people into the inner bathrooms and shower rooms and out of the scenic dining room with its many windows facing a lake.
This was a different tornado as it stayed in our area for hours. The nurses gathered in the hall and held hands and prayed, aware that the fire trucks were camped in our parking lot.
The tornado circled back three times that day, so we pulled food out of the freezer and peanut butter off the shelf, and some of the assisted living people helped make sandwiches.
We served ice cream bars to the residents in the shower and bathrooms, gave water to all, and began planning an eating schedule. The residents were happy.
We were too busy to think about the storm as we met the needs of the people we were caring for. Meanwhile, the residents were socializing in their new environment and changed schedules, and enjoying themselves.
People with diabetes had forbidden food, and some ladies were happy to be wearing aprons and working in a kitchen again. It was a blessed, different day.
A tornado party day!
Three hours later, an all-clear whistle came, and the fire trucks left.
We thanked the Lord that no one was hurt or sick during the tornado.
I wheeled Benny, one of my favorite residents, to his room. He was jolly and said, “I never ate ice cream in the shower room before. Can we do that again tomorrow?”
I don’t recall a single complaint from staff or residents as I look back on that day.
