“There goes the Tin Goose.”
It was exciting to see the logo “City of Port Clinton” on the side of the Ford Tri-Motor.
We came to Fairfield after living 20 wonderful years in Port Clinton, OH. This plane crossed over our house several times a day from the Port Clinton airport, about the same airport size as Crossville, to the island of Put in Bay.
We were accustomed to the low flying Tri-Motor, called the “Tin Goose,” and would even wave at the pilot.
I was happy to see grandparents and parents taking children on the historic airplane while in Crossville.
One grandparent said it was worth every cent to take his grandson on the 15-minute ride. I think a memory is a treasure after the year we have been through.
The seat belt law was enforced in the 1980s, so my friend and I, who had a children’s television show “Patches and Pockets,” filmed a show with the buckle-up theme.
The television cameraman filmed us at different sites. We went to the amusement park and buckled up on a ride, seat belts in the car, and at the airport we buckled up into the wooden seats of the Ford Tri-Motor.
We taught on the safety of the seat belt and enjoyed a ride on the airplane.
The inside of the plane was narrow, like the inside of a sedan, and decorated in faux wood paneling. The “Tin Goose” flew lower than the clouds but higher than the trees. People who lived on the islands and school children flew back and forth many times. They could open the windows, as it was hot, but the fumes from the motor made it unpleasant.
Photographers rented the “Tin Goose” to take pictures of people’s farms and homes for them to frame. Many people took a ride on the plane to go to the islands and take a ferry ride back to the mainland in Port Clinton.
The Cumberland County queens came for the event and the present reigning queen, Connie Clapper, is a pilot. Connie’s mother, a former Cumberland County Queen, had a picture taken with the plane, as it was built the same year she was born, in 1928, and Mary and the aircraft remain active.
The airport in Port Clinton is one of our favorite eating-places when we visit there.
The plane’s history is displayed, and the “Tin Goose” still welcomes passengers more than 90 years after it first entered service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.