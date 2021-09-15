We were married 25 years on Sept. 13, 1977, and the Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus was in Toledo, OH.
My friend, Sue, and I had a children’s television show called “Patches and Pockets,” and some of the circus people came to visit us to advertise the circus performances.
The circus was at the Toledo Sports Arena, and it was a sold-out event. I get excited just thinking about all the activities of a circus and the performers. We had such a good time on our television show with the circus people that they invited us to come to the circus, and to bring our families. Jim and I had four children ranging from ages 12 to 22. They were excited that we were all going to the circus — and I had a secret.
Sue and I met our circus people as planned after our families were seated.
We were going to be honorary ringmasters. I never thought I would ride an elephant, and pictures weren’t taken every time you sneeze like they are now. This was an extraordinary anniversary event. It wasn’t the romantic dinner with friends, but fun with circus people, animals, and costumes. Popcorn and ice cream were part of the dinner menu.
A few years later, we had some guest chimps come for lunch and overnight, but that is for another time.
Forty-four years later, we are celebrating our 69th year, and there haven’t been many quiet ones. But, ice cream is still on the menu.
