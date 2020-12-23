Luke 2:7 and Matthew 2:13-15
I remember when we had our first child. What a joy it was.
My husband was there, a room away, waiting to hear the news. After seeing my husband, the next person I longed for was my mother.
There were no cellphones then, and my husband had to go to the pay phone and call my mother and tell her our great news.
I was so eager to share with my mother. There are times a mother wants a mother.
Mary brought forth her firstborn son, and I wonder did she long for her mother?
Mary was the chosen one, but she was a young woman in a distant land and experiencing birth for the first time. No familiar faces were surrounding her and encouraging her.
Mary certainly valued the months she spent with Elizabeth and recalled many of their conversations during this time.
God prepared Mary through her time with a woman that was experiencing the same fears and excitement.
Mary would depend on Joseph for all her needs, and this would be the way it would be on the journey from the manger. Joseph heeded the voice of the angel and escaped with Mary and Jesus to Egypt.
Joseph heard the voice of the angel, and they returned to Nazareth. What did Mary’s mother feel when she first saw her grandchild?
Joseph took his family to Jerusalem for Passover, and we have the story of Jesus in the temple spending hours with the priests and teachers. He was preparing for the ministry He was sent to do.
Sometimes we don’t realize the things we have learned or experiences we have had will be essential to us in later years. Many times God equips us for situations in our lives through friendships or association with other people. He prepares us to minister to others.
Dear Heavenly Father, thank you for all the events we follow as we come to the manger this Christmas. You made great preparations with every detail orchestrated with precision.
His journey was from the manger to the cross, from swaddling clothes to burial clothes, for us.
Thank you. Amen.
