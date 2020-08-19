I read where someone had picked up a large dog on Peavine and removed it from harm's way. The owner was happy to get his dog back, thanks to the caring person and the posting on the next-door neighbor.
It reminded me of an Ohio experience years ago when I picked up a dog. Our Mandy was a good dog, but she liked to roam and had a free spirit. The yellow labrador would put her nose to the air and take off running like a rocket.
The calls and yells from her master would not be heeded. Mandy loved swimming in Lake Erie and rolling in the dead fish. She liked people and would greet them at the Ferry Dock or ice cream stop.
In the winter, she would visit the different ice shanties sitting on the frozen lake. The fisherman would pet her and give her a snack.
On one of her many adventures, she was hit by a car and had a broken leg. We thought that would calm her down and keep her home.
Her leg was in a cast, which she chewed on until there, was not much left of it. The broken leg healed well, and soon she was jumping over the fence and playing with the kids. Then that strange wind must have blown with its calling aroma as she was off like lightning.
After three days, we began to wonder if she would return, as that was usually her time away. She typically came back with her coat filthy, and her body worn out like she had run for miles. Perhaps she had. This time she did not come home.
Several weeks later, I was returning home from Toledo, driving through the country. I spied a yellow lab bounding through the cut wheat field. I stopped the car and called “Mandy.”
She came running to the car so happy to see me. She had a flea collar on, but the leather collar was missing. I opened the car door, and she jumped in the back. The crazy dog licked the back of my neck all the way home. Our son, Scott, would be so happy that I found his dog, I could hardly wait to get there.
When I arrived home, the four children were in the family room. I walked in, and the dog followed me. “Look who I found,” I exclaimed! The children looked at me and then the dog and said, “ Who?"
We immediately took the kidnapped dog back to the cut wheat field and hoped no one saw us drop her off. Several weeks later, I drove the same route and saw the dog sitting on the farmhouse's porch across the street from the field. My husband said she hid when she saw my car.
Dogs add a lot of pleasure to the young and old. I recall as a youth watching a Lassie movie and coming home and loving on my dog.
I bet if you had dogs when you were growing up, you can remember their names. Dogs have all kinds of medicines to take, special shampoos, and foods.
My husband accidentally used the flea soap that had been left in the shower after washing the dog. It works; he has never had fleas.
