My granddaughter in Pennsylvania recently added some ducks to her collection of farm animals. The tiny yellow ducks being held by her children reminded me of years ago when Megan, my granddaughter, and her mother and I visited grandpa at the veterans’ home.
We stepped out of the car and immediately noticed the commotion with the many geese that were always at the veterans’ home. The geese were busy harshly abusing a baby yellow duck.
How did that duck get here? We started walking and the duck quickly followed behind us, fleeing the wrath of the geese. The duck walked as on a leash. We did not know what to do with it.
The duck continued to follow us as we thought about what to do. I did not want to take it home. How would I take care of a duck? And what about our dog? Our dog was a Labrador retriever.
We were amazed at how the duck walked with us, as I held the hand of my Megan, then two-years-old.
I talked to one of the security guards and told him the geese were in the process of killing this little duck and asked was there someone I could take it to? He suggested we take it to the men's cottage, where six men lived who had disabilities but were independent.
"They even have a garden," he said.
The duck followed us as we walked the distance to the cottages. The men were excited about our duck friend and said they would care for it. They quickly adopted the duck and thanked us.
We visited the duck every time we went to see grandpa. Grandpa met the duck and went to the cottages with us. The men's bathtub had become the duck's private pool, and she enjoyed eating the things in their garden. The duck was very spoiled and lovable. She never tried to leave the men, and they could not thank us enough for our gift.
The strange little duck brought joy and purpose to six men in a cottage. They focused on the needs of the duck and thanked God for the orphan duck in their lives.
