Chris Evans leaves her house about 6:20 every morning with her 10-year-old dog Charlie Brown and a bag of dog cookies.
Chris meets about nine dogs on her two-and-a half-mile walk, and they are waiting for her to come and give them one of her nutritious cookies.
If Chris is running behind schedule, the dogs wait for her at the corner, and Sue Powell said, “My dog, Gidget, waits for Chris every morning on a chair, and when Chris comes down the road, she knows it is Chris and starts barking.”
The dogs recognize her from blocks away!
Chris said some of the dogs wait at her driveway for their cookie or even come to her door.
Chris began making these cookies more than 15 years ago after seeing some Knoxville News Sentinel recipes that described the nutritious treats.
She tried the recipes on her dog, and since many dogs are allergic to chicken, she makes her cookies from pork tenderloin.
She makes a batch of these every week, and that consists of about 100 cookies.
Chris has received thank you notes, gift cards, mittens and scarves from her four-footed friends’ owners. She also received a pork loin.
When Chris’s husband passed away last month, she received a bouquet of roses signed with the dogs’ names. The dog owners are now her friends.
“Good friends, good exercise and good therapy, what more can I ask?”
Many of the dogs that she sees at different times on her route are rescue dogs, and Chris said, “It is just fun to see the change in these dogs after they are loved and given a chance,”
Six years ago, Chris started wearing a Fitbit and had clocked 1,100 miles per year. Her ministry to the dogs has been beneficial for them as they receive a healthy treat and some extra love pats, and Chris is slim and trim and full of energy at 80. She is an active tennis player.
Chris will be moving very soon, and there are many four-footed friends and human friends who will miss her. But the dogs in her new Knoxville neighborhood are in for a treat.
Here are the names of the dogs that have come to enjoy Chris’s cookies, and some of them sent a picture so she remembered them.
Here are some of Chris’s four-footed-friends:
Molly, Pollo, Dixie, Grace, Gidget, Luna, Callie, Maize, One-Eyed Jack, Sadie, Casper, Blue Toto, Charlie, Nutmeg, Lexi, Casey, Sophie, Henry, Julie, A.J. Lilly, Shelby, Gizmo, Rosie, Pippi, Sam, Rusty and Tippy.
Chris said to be and sure to mention that Maggie is a cancer survivor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.