The clothesline poles were a part of the landscaping in our yard when I was growing up. All the neighbors had these poles in their yard in some kind of shape or other. There was the umbrella effect where the clothes were hung on a circular moveable tree-type line. The placement of the poles was necessary as the ladies wanted the early morning sun to hit the wet laundry and the wind direction to continue drying it through the day.
I remember mom rushing out as dark rain-threatening clouds began to roll in to save her laundry from getting wet again. We didn’t have a 10-day forecast to let us know what was coming. I recall armloads of heavy work clothes as I fought off rain to save the washed and half-dried items.
If I told a granddaughter to hang something on the clothesline, they would say, “What?” Clothesline is not in their vocabulary.
The sheets were the first items to be hung on the line; the white clothes for the first wash. All our sheets were white. I never saw colored sheets on clotheslines. Then the colored clothes in the same water and, lastly, the work clothes. We knew how far the women were with the laundry by the clothes on the line.
I was finally tall enough to take a rag and clean the clothesline before the clothes were hung. If I did not do a good job cleaning, there would be a mark on the sheet where the clothespin held the sheet to the line.
Mom often talked to our closest neighbor as they hung their wash on the line. One morning, mom told me the neighbors had a new baby. She was born the night before, but it was Monday, and the mother was hanging up clothes the next day.
When I married, I could not imagine life without a clothesline. I hung Curity diapers on the line, bending and stretching repeatedly. In the winter, the diapers froze before I had them all hung. I had a tiny waist but also frozen fingers. Those once frozen diapers would be snapped out and folded, and the fresh smell of the outdoors was inside.
The day we bought a clothes dryer, I felt guilty as I believed my honor as a good mother was being tested; I was a traitor to the pioneer woman.
The salesman told me, “You will watch the birds use your clothesline.”
“No,” I protested. “There is nothing like the smell of clothes that have been hung outside.”
The birds enjoyed my clothesline. My waist size increased, and my warm fingers pushed a button that allowed me to wash and dry clothes any hour of the day or night, no matter the weather.
Fabric softeners have tried to match the smell of fresh air, but God’s fresh air has a very indescribable aroma.
I love to breathe in His presence.
