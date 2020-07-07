I was doing well remembering my grocery bags. Usually, I would get in the grocery store and think, “Oh, I forget my cloth grocery bags. They are in the trunk.” I have quite a variety, and they are so handy. It took months for me to remember to take them each time I went to the store, and in some cities, they talked about charging for paper bags as the overrun of trash plastic is a problem. I can forget my grocery bags now; I took them out of my trunk and washed up the washable. I especially like the ones from Trader Joes and the insulated one I have from Senior Olympics. I hope to use them soon, meanwhile back to plastic.
Who would have thought that masks would be the ongoing style? I have seen some beautiful looking masks. You can wear your favorite football team across your face or a colorful flower arrangement fabric. Masks can have ribbons to tie on to your head, or you can choose the kind with elastic to hang on your ears. Earrings can dangle and be seen with a mask. I imagine stylish dressers will have masks to match all their outfits. There will undoubtedly be a new clothing line, “Masks to Match,” with made-to-order masks. There may even be mask hangers to keep your masks organized and sanitary. Will there be matching headbands and masks?
Last December, we gathered for a birthday party for our six-year-old great-grandson, a Spiderman fan. We all wore Spiderman masks at dinner!
I wonder if we will be wearing masks this winter. Will we be pulling our scarves up over our mouths and nose as we shop? Will there be flannel, fleece and corduroy masks? Will there be Christmas masks and snowmen masks and masks that light up? Will there be masks to match our mittens? Oh, this is too much thinking ahead.
It might be a good idea when greeting someone with a mask to state our name as I have a hard time putting a name on half of a face unless I know them well. I don’t hear music playing in the stores, I wonder why?
I will be glad when the mask is not needed, and we can once again enjoy our visit to the grocery store where we can talk and laugh with our friends. I never thought that was a luxury, but I do now. Hugs…
