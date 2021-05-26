I cherished the moment. I did not have my i-Phone to snap a shot; I told myself to feel the moment and picture it in my mind.
Recently, I was with my daughter and her new daughter-in-law from Brazil as we sat around the purple blooming rhododendron bush. We worked in the garden and paused as the conversation on flowers and trees in Brazil was discussed. I can clearly see the day as I looked across the base of the bush at my daughter’s fair hair pulled-back and a garden tool in her blue-gloved hand. Her orange shirt was almost matching the azalea bush behind her. My Brazilian granddaughter with long black hair and manicured nails was talking to us. I sat there taking a mental picture and feeling the event. This was not an event that called for picture taking; it was family.
I feel so many times I can get into picture taking that I miss the feeling of an event. I miss the details of the bird I see, or I can become so intent on taking a picture to show others I do not enjoy the full benefit of what I see. There have been times I have thought, “I wish I had a camera,” but then needed to record the occasion in my mind. Sometimes the event is just for the person watching, such as the garden scene with my daughter. I can picture the warm feeling of that day every time I am in the yard and around that bush. Our minds are exceptional picture and feeling recorders.
There are memories we have that a camera cannot capture; the feeling of snuggling an infant in your arms as you watch them sleep and you gently brush the top of their head. A camera cannot capture the sense of accomplishment we have when we successfully achieve a goal. A camera catches the outside appearance we produce. Still, the warm, excited feeling is beating in our hearts, and no one sees it.
Our eyes are the cameras of our world.
I am thankful for vision today, glasses, or whatever it takes to see. I am grateful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.