I had trouble-spelling February when I was in grade school. Perhaps it was the way I pronounced it.
February is the month of love, valentines, and a time to eat chocolates guilt free. As we march through February, even the commercials change their attitude, and we begin to hear about Easter and flowers and the Augusta Open. I clearly picture the beautiful landscape and flowers of the Open.
This is just me, but getting through this short month, only by a few days, I think of dogwoods and trees coming to life and bulbs that try to open too soon are rushed back to sleep.
There are some significant birthdays to celebrate this month. I guess we can start with George Washington and on to now, where Presidents Day is a federal holiday.
Presidents Day also honors Abraham Lincoln but now includes celebrating the life and achievements of all American chief executives. Martin Luther King is honored in a particular way.
Commercials focusing on big sales for Presidents Day begin to appear, and prices are slashed for the day.
Yes, February gets busy, and before you know it, spring is here!
