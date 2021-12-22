The tree at the end of our street puts a smile on my face.
The little scrub tree that I write about every December shows off its beauty.
First, there appeared a red ball, like the Charlie Brown tree. As the days passed, others have added their beauty to the tree, as if to say we care.
The tree dances with lights when evening arrives. The tinsel sparkles, the bell sways in the breeze, and a star shines from the top.
I think about the shepherds, ignored, but not by the Angels, and they were changed.
The Neighborhood
Scrub Tree
By Beverly LaHote Schwind
Not much to look at,
Not much to see,
but along side the road,
grew a small scrub tree.
Things don’t look the same,
when Christmas comes around,
and little things are noticed —
Even trees low to the ground.
The tree appeared quite lonely,
Watching people come and go,
but one day someone stopped
and gave the tree a bow.
The tree held up her branches
and smiled the best she could
Someone had decorated her,
And she was feeling good!
Night time came around again
and to her great surprise
Christmas lights began to blink
Could she believe her eyes?
She had become
a Christmas tree
Oh, how her light now shone!
People stopped and
smiled at her,
as they were going home.
The scrub tree has
a purpose now
it’s easy for us to see
She shows us what
God’s love can do
for scrubby shrubs
like you and me.
There are other scrub trees
who are alone and sad
but we can give
them something
to make their heart glad.
A visit, card or phone call
to decorate their day
would make that person happy.
And don’t forget to pray.
Look about this year
Who is it that you see?
Has the Lord shown you
a lonely scrub tree?
Who began this tradition?
No one seems to really know,
but every year the tree lights up
with its branches all aglow
Commented
