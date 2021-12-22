The tree at the end of our street puts a smile on my face. 

The little scrub tree that I write about every December shows off its beauty. 

First, there appeared a red ball, like the Charlie Brown tree. As the days passed, others have added their beauty to the tree, as if to say we care. 

The tree dances with lights when evening arrives. The tinsel sparkles, the bell sways in the breeze, and a star shines from the top.

I think about the shepherds, ignored, but not by the Angels, and they were changed.

 

The Neighborhood

Scrub Tree

By Beverly LaHote Schwind

 

Not much to look at,

Not much to see,

but along side the road,

grew a small scrub tree.

 

Things don’t look the same,

when Christmas comes around,

and little things are noticed — 

Even trees low to the ground.

 

The tree appeared quite lonely,

Watching people come and go,

but one day someone stopped

and gave the tree a bow.

 

The tree held up her branches

and smiled the best she could

Someone had decorated her,

And she was feeling good!

 

Night time came around again

and to her great surprise

Christmas lights began to blink

Could she believe her eyes?

She had become

a Christmas tree

Oh, how her light now shone!

People stopped and

smiled at her,

as they were going home.

 

The scrub tree has 

a purpose now

it’s easy for us to see

She shows us what 

God’s love can do

for scrubby shrubs 

like you and me.

 

There are other scrub trees

who are alone and sad

but we can give 

them something

to make their heart glad.

 

A visit, card or phone call

to decorate their day

would make that person happy.

And don’t forget to pray.

 

Look about this year

Who is it that you see?

Has the Lord shown you

a lonely scrub tree?

Who began this tradition?

No one seems to really know,

but every year the tree lights up

with its branches all aglow

