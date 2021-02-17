The flowers coming up after the frigid weather is past will remind us of life and beauty. Many of those returning flowers in our yards is like seeing an old friend again.
My spreading lily of the valley reminds me of my mother, who gave me the starter plants years ago. Dividing our overcrowded daffodil, or any bulb bed, gives the bulbs more room to grow and provides a new flower bed for the receiver. When plants are self-centered and all bunched up and crowded, they are smaller and unhealthy.
Our love is like the plants and seeds. Seeds are sown in the soil, and the bulbs are planted. We give our love away, and there is always more that seems to be available.
We don’t see the friends we usually see or people we know at the store during this virus season, but we can still sow seeds of love by a phone call or note. I enjoy a call and a voice, and also, I am excited to get a letter or note in the mail. I tell my children I love to hear their voices, but I am not sure the grandchildren can break the habit of texting everything. I am happy they think of me to text. I won’t complain.
Years ago, Chris Evans gave me two seedpods from a hyacinth beam plant. I forgot about them as I slipped them into my jacket pocket. I found them in time to plant in the spring, and they grew into beautiful vines with magenta-colored flowers. The flowers were beautiful, and then they turned into magenta pods. I picked the pods off the vine and gave them to many who had seen my plant. The bean pods went with my children to Florida and Ohio and have bloomed there. I don’t know how many people they shared the beans inside those pods with but they multiplied.
Love spreads like these seeds. We don’t realize who all is affected by our acts of love.
A weed of hate tries to destroy the seeds of love.
February is the month of love, flowers, candy, and valentines. Let your love be shared and planted.
In Luke 8:11, Jesus explains the parable of the sower as he said, “Now the parable is this the seed is the Word of God.”
