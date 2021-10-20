For I am the Lord, your God, who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear: I will help you. Isaiah 41:13
My daughter brought a baby bird to our house to set it free.
Her children had saved it from the mouth of their cat and had placed it in a cage and lovingly fed and nourished it for several weeks.
They had reached in with their tiny hands, talking to the bird who was not afraid to eat from their hands, sometimes perching on one of their fingers.
Now my daughter felt it was time to release the bird.
There are no cats in our neighborhood and plenty of trees, so this was the place to let the bird fly safely.
My daughter held the bird and, with her right hand, tried to place it on a low-lying limb. The bird refused to get off her finger, and when she pushed it, it scurried on the ground, unaware that it could fly.
“It is not ready,” she said.
The following week, the children came back with the bird. My daughter removed it from the cage and placed it on her right hand. She lifted it to a higher branch.
The bird responded to the chatter of other birds and knew it, too, could fly.
Perhaps the birds encouraged him as they sang and flew about. He flapped his wings and soon was out of our view.
We clapped. He never realized he was at one time in the mouth of a cat.
God also reaches us with His right hand and helps us. He holds us close until we can take the next step.
When someone takes your right hand, he is facing you and looking at you.
God has us in His view. I am thankful.
