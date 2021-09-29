What is more inspiring — the sunrise or a sunset?
I have been on the lake in my paddleboat in the early morning and in the evening. Sunrise and sunsets are glorious to see; the hues of pink and blue and creamy honey swirl and reflect their creation on the water.
I see the deer along the shoreline early eating their breakfast and the deer in the evening pulling branches down from trees and eating their greens for supper.
A boat went by me, and a small wake flowed. I stopped paddling and waited and felt the rise and fall of the paddleboat as the waves reached me.
The waves were going up and down in perfect rhyme. I couldn’t help think how life is up and down like the waves but not in perfect rhyme.
One day we are happy, and the next day may find ourselves sad.
The season is changing, one day warm and the next day a chill is in the air, and we need a jacket.
Sometimes the changes are gradual, and then there are the ones that seem to come overnight.
When did I get old? When was it that I could not drive the distance to the green on a par 3 golf hole? When did I find it hard to manage my toenails or remember where I laid my glasses?
Changes come creeping into our lives like spreading kudzu.
We adjust. I became older when I had many birthdays, I don’t have to drive the green to play golf, and I do enjoy a pedicure. The Dollar Tree sells me the glasses I can place everywhere I sit.
In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years. – Abraham Lincoln
Dear Lord
You have been with me through thick and thin
The dismal loss- the glorious win.
You’ve held my hands in anguished tides
Lifting me to mountain tops where joy resides.
With You, I know I cannot lose
So everyday it’s You I choose.
Caryl VanAlstyne Shugars, Life is Like a Cookie Jar, 55
