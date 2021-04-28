My husband asks on some occasions, “ Do we have any reruns?”
He is not referring to a match just played of tennis or another sport, but he is asking what is left in the refrigerator from the last meal? I am thankful he enjoys the reruns, and I do, too. They are reruns, as the dictionary says, a repeat showing, and some of my meals have a repeat showing. We could also call them replays.
Replays, to me, are the second looks from the camera on the out-of-bounds ball or the yardage on football.
Whatever you want to call them – reruns, replays, or repeats – we have them at our house. I call them leftovers. Leftovers can mean various things, and right now, I am enjoying the leftover chocolate Easter kisses. Things that did not get eaten at the first sitting are leftovers to me. We love the leftover pie or cake. I can’t call them repeats, reruns or replays. There is much extra food left after a holiday meal, and they are a delicious smorgasbord; that name gives class to the second meal.
I enjoyed the few days of the cold spell last week as I could make some soup, that is better the second day. Chili and vegetable soup are favorites, but grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup remind me of my high school days.
Did you ever give someone money to get something for you, and they gave you the leftover change? That is a good leftover, but it seems there was not much left over when the children asked for money.
I am thinking of our Brazilian granddaughter and how confusing these words and meanings are to her.
Regardless of the word to use, I enjoy the dark chocolate leftover, repeats, replays, and rerun candy from Easter.
