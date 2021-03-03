I read that Remote Area Medical (RAM) would be in Cookeville at the Cookeville High School on March 20-21. This organization offers free dental, vision, and medical services to people in need.
I first became a part of this group 14 years ago when they came to Cumberland County and set up their medical mission in Pleasant Hill. They needed volunteers and nurses for various jobs. I had gone on many medical missions to other countries, but now there was one in my county. I remember reaching the school about 6:30 in the morning, and the line of people went far down the road. People were wrapped in rain gear and blankets as the temperatures were freezing. Some had been there since 2 in the morning.
Doctors and dentists came from different counties and states to be a part of this free service.
I was assigned to the visual department and worked with some Southern Virginia college students who were energetic and loving to every client. We helped with eye exams and picking out glass frames for individuals, and they could return in several hours and pick up their glasses. A squeal of delight came from people who put on their new glasses and read the signs on the wall. Tears came to some as they scanned anything they could see to read and test their new sight. Clients hugged us and left with smiles on their faces.
In other departments, teeth were being pulled, filled, and cleaned.
Stan Brock, the founder of RAM and the host of the TV show “Wild Kingdom,” suffered a personal injury while living among the Wapishana Indians in Guyana. It was a 26-day journey for help, and Stan saw the devastation of nearly entire tribes that could be corrected with minor medical help. After seeing this, he vowed to find a way to deliver basic medical needs to people in remote areas. He established RAM in 1985.
I met Stan years later when I volunteered with RAM in the Knoxville outreach. Stan had his offices there, and he sat across the table from me at lunch. He was ever-smiling, seeing so many people being helped. I liked registering people at this event and wished I had time to talk more with the people who came for help. I enjoyed talking to the homeless who did not have an address and others not minding the long wait but grateful.
The free clinic hosted by The Upper Cumberland Host Group asks for volunteers: doctors, dentists, and nurses are needed to reach out to those who seek medical attention. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. I am thankful for organizations like RAM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.