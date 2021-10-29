One-quarter of all the candy sold annually in the United States is purchased for Halloween.
I remember buying a variety of sweets for the day when our children were young. First called “chicken feed,” candy corn is a big selling item at 35 million pounds a year!
Do you remember “trick-or-treat” days? I grew up in the country, and it was a good walk between the farmhouses. We would go in a group and head out to the homes.
The treats were different than today. The farmhouses we visited were friendly, and we usually spent a little time with the owners. They knew our parents.
Our treats were homemade or fruit from their trees. There was one farm that was our favorite and treated us with hot chocolate and freshly made doughnuts.
They would invite us in, and we would sit at the big farm table, where thrashers usually sat, and enjoy the hot chocolate and doughnuts.
It was always cold in Ohio on Halloween night. Sometimes the homes we visited would ask us to treat them to a song as we waited for our treat. We would sing and giggle at their request.
It was a different world as we roamed the countryside on that night without fears and were greeted with enthusiasm as we knocked on doors and chanted, “Trick or treat.”
Halloween is the second biggest holiday next to Christmas in the United States.
Elaborate costumes are purchased, and parties are numerous. Americans are spending about $490 million on pet costumes. Pet owners easily spend $25-$100 or more to dress their pets like cows, ballerinas, or other characters. The owners may dress their pets to accommodate their own costumes as they walk in a parade.
I enjoyed making costumes for our children as they attended the community party every year.
Creative juices flowed as parents transformed boxes into original costumes or used what old material was available.
Porch lights on or lighted pumpkins with smiles carved on their faces are symbols that the house owner welcomes the Halloween visitor.
Traditions change through the years. Living in Fairfield, there are few doorbell rings even if lighted pumpkins sit on the porch.
