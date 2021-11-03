I was in Toledo, OH, in 1945, when World War II ended. Our family went on a river cruise that day and when we docked at the Toledo port, we saw the streets crowded with people. There were happy people everywhere shouting and dancing in the streets. We wondered what was going on. My brother, who was a teenager, said Frank Sinatra was in town. I believed him for a short time.
I had three uncles that went to war, and all three of them came home with only the inner scars of the war. I didn’t understand then how devastating the memories could be.
I am glad Crossville honors and demonstrates their appreciation to the men and women who have gone to war and have a love for our country. The Veteran’s day parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. is just one of the special events. The Wreaths Across America is active in Cumberland County, and free meals are offered to veterans at many locations. Family Ties restaurant has a wall full of veterans’ names of men and women who served from Crossville or are veteran visitors. The Glade offers a free dinner each year and shows pictures of the uniformed veterans living here in the Glade.
I never remember a school day we did not say the pledge allegiance to the flag. I am so thankful I was born in America and enjoy the freedom we have. Hooray for the red, white and blue.
My husband is a veteran of the Korean War and has always made sure an American flag was on our property. We are proud of our country, what it stands for and, despite the struggles, “In God, we trust.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.