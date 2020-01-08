I was talking to my flowers this morning as it seems like with the holidays and visitors, I have really ignored them. The Christmas Cactus had two blooms left when 2020 arrived. I was proud of my violet. I had placed her in the window in the dining room and then moved her to a window facing the same direction so I could enjoy her in the sunroom. She got mad, I guess, as she quit growing and started looking sick. I could not figure it out as she shared the sunlight with a friendly shamrock.
I moved the violet back to the dining room next to the Christmas cactus, and after a month, she is happy and about to give birth to some flowers. I can't figure it out, the same area about ten feet apart but a different attitude. Some plants and people do not like change.
I guess plants are typical of people. Coffee may taste better when out of the same cup every morning, and if it is in the dishwasher, you dig it out. The same recipe made from your mother never is as good as hers was. One lady told me that years ago, the neighbor and her mother cooked the same brand of hot dogs, but they always tasted better at the neighbor's house.
My prayer plant is still praying, and that is good. My orchid is naked but will dress up in white flowers by Easter. The other house plants seem to get bigger and bigger as they encroach upon us.
The succulent plants are one of my favorites. They can be put in any container, and their fallen leaves become new plants without special care. Tiny jars, vases, and just about anything that will hold dirt can become a growing vessel for the plant.
A few of our plants are in the resting stage until we can set them out in the spring. That seems like a good idea; they don't have to produce flowers all the time. We all need resting time.
