My Aunt Freda, named after uncle Fred, was a fun-loving aunt whose laughter would ring through the house. I never realized until later years the effect she had on my life. I recall one day when I was about 10, she and her children were visiting. We had ice cream for the special event; perhaps it was a birthday. The ice cream was a treat and it was looked forward to in great anticipation whenever there was a special occasion. I was the oldest cousin, so I was allowed to dish up the ice cream. I remember filling my dish with a bit more than all the others. I told the cousins to get their dish, but then my aunt stopped me in my tracks as she noticed the difference in the portions.
"One gets to dish it out, and the others get to pick first,” she said. I was stunned after she said this, and my bowl was the first one seized by the other cousins.
Years later, as my friend and I auditioned for a children's television show, we did a segment called “Pick and Pour.” Patches (me) poured the soda and Pockets (Sue) measured with the ruler to make sure they were even. We did this skit in many different ways and showing a part of the golden rule. The station liked what we did and the way we presented it. We continued to work for them for 18 years.
When I was about 11, I visited my aunt Freda and cousins. They lived next to a horse-boarding farm. We were able to exercise the horses daily and I learned to love and care for horses. This love spilled over into my later years. I was glad my children loved all the horse stories. We were able to buy a pony, Ted, and later a paint horse named Pintac Lil. Now our grandchildren also have horses.
I laugh when the grandchildren are sharing; they automatically do the pick and pour routine. They never knew aunt Freda, but her influence has stepped down through the generations. I am glad she was a positive influence.
