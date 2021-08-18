Lila, our cat, follows me to the boat dock, where my beige paddleboat sits among the cattails.
This is becoming a routine for her and me as I set out to enjoy God’s creation early in the morning.
Lila reaches the dock before I do and waits. I invite her to go each day, but so far, she has declined.
She watches me as I climb into the boat and arrange my bag and cushions. I push off as she watches, and I am thankful for another day in this beautiful place.
I am not alone on the lake today as families of ducks are enjoying the lake, and I count them as they swim close. Seven.
It is hard now to tell the kids from their parents as they have grown so fast. They still follow her closely, and when the leader, maybe the father, changes the direction, they all follow … eventually.
One decided to investigate something in another direction, but he is called back to obedience soon.
I turned on praise music as I paddled down the lake, not caring how long I will be gone nor how far I will go. There are no schedules to keep as the world struggles with confusion. It is hard to imagine as I sit in the serene setting the lake provides.
I am at peace.
How many times did the Lord say, “Peace, do not be afraid”?
The song, “All I Need is You,” comes from my cellphone, and I say, “Yes.”
I began paddling home and am amazed at how fast time goes by as I meditate. My faithful cat will be waiting as I come to the dock.
She does not want to go in the boat; she is fearful. I would like her to go for my pleasure, but I love her enough to accept her welcome when I return. It is enough.
I must accept others for their differences and fears and love them enough to enjoy what they offer and not be critical. What I see as peaceful may not be that way to others, and that is OK.
