November is National Peanut Butter Lovers Month.
We have a jar on the kitchen counter that says smooth, and the other is in the pantry marked chunky. Peanut butter is the most popular go-to snack food. Some unfortunate individuals, 1.2% of Americans, are allergic to peanuts, but then for the majority of snackers, peanut butter is it.
My husband likes the smooth, and he comes in the house during the day and refuels himself with a spoonful of the creamy, gooey peanut butter. He eats it out of the jar, as do nine out of 10 others. Plus, two-thirds admit to double-dipping.
Peanut butter can cause you to lose weight as it makes you feel full longer because of the high protein, fiber, and fat content, but overindulging in peanut butter can also lead to weight gain. It is essential to read your label.
All jars of butter are not the same.
True peanut butter must contain 90% peanuts, or else it is considered a spread. It is a good source of magnesium, vitamin E, and B vitamins.
Peanut butter is the perfect post-workout snack. Eating a banana with peanut butter on it is an excellent way to restore muscle repair. Research says it is better to look for peanut butter that doesn’t contain palm oil.
In 1895, cereal magnate Harvey Kellogg created the process for creamy peanut butter, so people without teeth could receive protein. This was a way for people to put protein in their diet. Peter Pan and Skippy peanut butter came into existence in 1928 and 1932. Peanuts are legumes and grow underground. There is so much we can do with peanut butter, including baking.
I liked to take celery and dip it into a jar of peanut butter when I traveled in the car by myself as it kept me full, and the celery quenched my thirst.
Interesting facts I found stated an average American child eats about 1,500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before graduating from high school. It takes 540 peanuts to make a 12 oz. jar of peanut butter.
Arachibutyrophobia is the fear of getting peanut butter stuck to the roof of your mouth. We put honey in the peanut butter at the nursing home I worked at in Ohio to prevent this from happening.
There are many more interesting facts and recipes to find on peanut butter, but I don’t want to miss mentioning one of our favorites, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
Are you in the 75% of American homes that have a jar of peanut butter in your house?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.