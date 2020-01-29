We were driving on a toll highway a few years ago with our son. As he paid his toll to the cashier, he told her to take out the fare for the car behind, too. He didn’t know who it was, but he enjoyed paying forward.
At different times we have paid forward for people, we were drawn to (sometimes servicemen) in a restaurant or grocery store. It is always a blessing to do this.
We have had the same blessing given to us and it is an unexpected pleasure. Not too long ago someone paid my husband’s breakfast bill. He did not know who it was.
As 2019 ends and we enter into 2020, I want to pray forward for my grandchildren. Their world is changing so fast. They will not know what it was like to not have a cell phone. They can’t imagine having your picture taken and then waiting for the film to be developed. They immediately record everything they do with selfie pictures.
I remember a Sunday school teacher who encouraged us to pray forward for the man or woman we would marry. We laughed, as we were about 12 years old. I did pray forward because I believed the teacher when she explained it would be an important decision in our life. I prayed for the man that I would marry. She was right. It was something worth praying about. In the same manner, I am praying forward for the lives of our grandchildren and great-grandchildren that are born into the family. When I see the young great-grandsons who are now just trying to speak, I pray for their future and for the future of the world they will live in. It is comforting to know that I can be a part of their future through praying forward.
