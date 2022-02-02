My mind wants to do all these things, but since having COVID, my flesh moves slowly.
I used to be a coffee drinker, and now I have switched my appetite to tea. I wonder if it will go back to coffee?
I realize everyone has different symptoms and healing time from this virus, and I must be patient. I appreciate the cards and calls from thoughtful individuals.
I am noticing more things with greater thought and interest.
I watched the city wake up one morning. I was looking out of my hospital window as the daylight was creeping across the hospital parking lot.
The town was waking up, and I saw a man picking up garbage in the parking lot. I asked the Lord to bless him as he went about his work.
Every job is essential. A few cars pulled into parking spaces, and workers got out, some with coffee cups in hand.
As the morning progressed, more and more cars entered the parking lot. The security guard directed vehicles to a specific area.
Every job was important. The ambulance came through, and more workers stepped forth to their jobs.
This is the community, people working their jobs and proud of their city. It was interesting to watch from my view at the window.
A cheerful nurse entered my room, and I was now back in the inside world. I know the nurses are overworked yet pleasant, and I thanked her for working.
My breakfast was on the way, and my day would begin as I patiently waited for my body to return to normal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.