We have a friend who went to Africa many times and stayed with the same family for years.
Jane was able to get three wells drilled for their tribe, and they love her. The people have dressed her in their native attire, and when she arrives in their village in the jeep, it is laden with palm branches. The people wave branches and put the palm branches on the jeep she comes in. They sing and dance and celebrate her arrival.
People greeted Jesus with celebration, praise and worship as He entered Jerusalem on Palm Sunday. The palm branches are a symbol of many things.
Palm trees were important in the time of Christ, and even the coins had palm branches engraved in them. The temple that Solomon built had carved flowers and palm trees in their structure.
When Jesus rode into Jerusalem, the people honored Him, thinking of Him as a political king, by waving the palm branches. It was a way of honoring a military victory or meaning fruitfulness, grace and peace.
The people even took off their robes and covered the road for his donkey to walk on. “Hosanna! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord,” they shouted.
The palm trees were of great value, and every part of the tree was usable. I read that the military cut down the palms when leaving a city to prevent their usage. The date palm produced the fruit, the coconut palm food and drink, and the sugar palm sap used for sugar.
The wood is hard, useful for boat making, and the bark for brooms, baskets and bowls. The seeds were boiled and used for medicine or dried and eaten. There was no waste to the palm tree.
Many events occurred this final week of Jesus’s earthly life, but His Father’s will is accomplished. We receive life through His death and Resurrection. The week takes us through grief and sorrow at what Jesus endures, but the joy of Resurrection Sunday turns my mourning into dancing. (Psalm 30:11).
Jesus says,” I have come to seek and save those who are lost.”
For some, the palms are made into small crosses to remind us of the price paid for the gift we received.
Blossoming trees and once sleeping flowers show forth their beauty at the Easter season. The Creator of all things brings forth non-describable beauty as Spring arrives. Have a Blessed Easter!
