“My nose runs like a faucet,” I heard my husband say many times.
Winter is runny-nose weather — but noses don’t run, and feet don’t smell.
Do ears and noses stop growing at a certain age? This was a question I was asked recently, and I could not find an agreeable answer.
There is that cute little nose we have at birth, and then it grows with us at a different pace.
Some articles said the ears and nose never stop growing, and other reports stated that the cartilage softens and skin sags.
As we age, our noses and our ears may look more prominent, but it is because they are sagging (like everything else), not growing.
Noses come in all sizes and shapes and have names such as beak, schnoz or honker.
We knew Jimmy Durante by his nose, and also Barbara Streisand’s nose is called a “hawk” nose.
We recognize Karl Malden by his different nose, and Elizabeth Taylor had a “snub” nose. Einstein’s nose was called a “fleshy” nose.
There are many others you may think of, and what are the different noses in our own families? Does your nose take after someone’s in your family?
I was interested when I read about Kate Elder, known as “Big Nose Kate, in the western era of Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday.
She was born in Hungary and at 14 stowed away on a ship and came to America.
Her story is colorful, and she was first to admit she was a rip-roaring, hard-drinking, gun-slinging prostitute.
Her life was portrayed in John Wayne’s film “Sons of Katie Elder” and “Doc.” Some writers say she was married to Doc Holliday.
Sayings use nose for different descriptions like, “She’s got her nose in the air,” or they “turned up their noses at my suggestion,” and we may label a person as “nosy.”
I remember when my uncles pinched my nose then showed me their thumb, and told me they took my nose. I saw the next generation do the same thing to their children.
Pinocchio is a famous story written by Carlo Collodi in 1883. It is one of the best-selling books ever published, and it is about a nose that grows when a lie is told.
God gave us a nose and breathed into us — the Breath of Life.
Nose breathing is healthy as the nose filters and moistens the air before it goes into our lungs. It is a good idea to take some deep breaths through our nose to fill our lungs.
We may not see many noses these days; they hide behind a mask.
